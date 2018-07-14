Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked

MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting where he worked to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, which is required by both federal and state sex offender registry law.

Leonard W. Wilson, 34, of Tuscumbia was arrested at a Stake 'n' Shake by deputies on the charge of 'Failure to Properly Report Change of Employment' according to a press release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.

Wilson was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of sexual abuse in 2016.

He is currently being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.