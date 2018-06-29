Sex Offender Gets 10 Years Prison on Porn Charges

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A convicted sex offender accused of sexually assaulting two southeast Missouri children has been ordered to spend a decade in federal prison.

Forty-six-year-old Jeffrey Shelton was sentenced Tuesday in Cape Girardeau on felony counts of attempted production of child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Shelton abducted a 5-year-old girl in October 2012 and produced videos of her engaged in sexual conduct at his Poplar Bluff home. Authorities also say Shelton's cellphone contained other visual depictions of another 10-year-old girl in sexual activity.

As part of a plea deal, Shelton also admitted to having more than 200 images of child pornography on a computer hard drive.

Shelton spent more than 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting children in Texas in the early 1990s,