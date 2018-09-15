Sex Offender Halloween Restrictions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sex offenders on probation or parole in Missouri are being ordered to stay away from trick-or-treaters. Department of Corrections spokesman Brian Hauswirth says about 1,800 sex offenders must stay inside their homes, workplaces, or in some cases, at an approved therapy session tonight. They must keep their porch lights off and cannot open their doors for trick-or-treaters. The policy is aimed at keeping kids safe on Halloween. Hauswirth says Missouri doesn't have a law on the books related to registered sex offenders and Halloween night. However, sex offenders being monitored under a supervision agreement with the state must follow the directive, or could face legal consequences.