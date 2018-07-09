Sex Scandal Forced Deputy Chief's Retirement

7 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, December 09 2010 Dec 9, 2010 Thursday, December 09, 2010 10:03:09 PM CST December 09, 2010 in News
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed Thursday a sex scandal forced a long time Columbia Police leader to retire this week. Deputy Chief Tom Dresner announced Monday he would retire after 26 years on the job. But details have surfaced that Dresner was having a long-running affair with a subordinate.

Police officials said Dresner told Chief Ken Burton about the affair on Friday.  The very next day Burton requested that Dresner resign. Police officials said Dresner agreed to the resignation then.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Dresner said, "While there will be some who will rejoice in the Schadenfreude aspects of this, the responsibility for the decisions that I made regarding my private life, and its relationship to my public one are mine alone. I accept full responsibility for them, and for this embarrassment to the city, and I wish to apologize to all the citizens of Columbia whom I have let down. I didn't intend to have the final chapter of my 26 year police career close like this, but life is about choices, and I made them with the full knowledge of the potential consequences.  Today, some of those consequences became public.  I accept that too, as a high profile public official. My gratitude to the Columbia citizenry for their support throughout my career has been humbling and a true honor. Even for someone whom you might no longer consider honorable. If blame must be cast, then I am your man."
 
Officials say they do not need to investigate the situation since Dresner admitted the affair. Officials won't release the name of the female officer, but said they would not discipline her because she was not at fault-- her superior Dresner was at fault. He will still receive retirement benefits because he met his 20-year requirement for benefits.

Police officials told KOMU staff and officers at the police department have not really discussed the situation because of its personal nature.

"Because it is a personal matter, it's kind of a private thing it wasn't something that everybody was given information in order to respect a lot of people's feeling in the matter," Officer Jill Wieneke said.

Dresner has worked for Columbia Police since 1984 and even took over as interim chief in 2008 after former chief Randy Boehm retired.


More News

Grid
List

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 81°
10am 85°
11am 87°