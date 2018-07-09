Sex Scandal Forced Deputy Chief's Retirement

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed Thursday a sex scandal forced a long time Columbia Police leader to retire this week. Deputy Chief Tom Dresner announced Monday he would retire after 26 years on the job. But details have surfaced that Dresner was having a long-running affair with a subordinate.



Police officials said Dresner told Chief Ken Burton about the affair on Friday. The very next day Burton requested that Dresner resign. Police officials said Dresner agreed to the resignation then.



In a statement, Deputy Chief Dresner said, "While there will be some who will rejoice in the Schadenfreude aspects of this, the responsibility for the decisions that I made regarding my private life, and its relationship to my public one are mine alone. I accept full responsibility for them, and for this embarrassment to the city, and I wish to apologize to all the citizens of Columbia whom I have let down. I didn't intend to have the final chapter of my 26 year police career close like this, but life is about choices, and I made them with the full knowledge of the potential consequences. Today, some of those consequences became public. I accept that too, as a high profile public official. My gratitude to the Columbia citizenry for their support throughout my career has been humbling and a true honor. Even for someone whom you might no longer consider honorable. If blame must be cast, then I am your man."



Officials say they do not need to investigate the situation since Dresner admitted the affair. Officials won't release the name of the female officer, but said they would not discipline her because she was not at fault-- her superior Dresner was at fault. He will still receive retirement benefits because he met his 20-year requirement for benefits.



Police officials told KOMU staff and officers at the police department have not really discussed the situation because of its personal nature.



"Because it is a personal matter, it's kind of a private thing it wasn't something that everybody was given information in order to respect a lot of people's feeling in the matter," Officer Jill Wieneke said.



Dresner has worked for Columbia Police since 1984 and even took over as interim chief in 2008 after former chief Randy Boehm retired.





