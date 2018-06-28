Sexting Investigations Involve Students at Two Missouri Schools

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - For the second time in a week, police in Missouri are investigating reports that female students sent nude pictures to boys through their cellphones.

Early last week, authorities in Desloge, Mo., announced an investigation after female students at North County Middle School allegedly sent nude pictures to boys.

Now, authorities in St. Charles County are looking into reports that at least six students at Fort Zumwalt East High School spread nude photos to classmates.

Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Bernard DuBray says the female students sent pictures to a few boys, who then forwarded the photos to others.

Police say they are investigating.