Sexual abuse victim group to defy Missouri court order

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An advocate for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says his group will likely not hand over personal information about people who made accusations against a priest despite an order from a St. Louis federal judge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has until Friday to provide the information as part of a civil lawsuit filed by Rev. Xiu Hui "Joseph" Jiang. Jiang was accused of sexually abusing a boy in a Catholic school bathroom, but charges were dropped.

The boy's parents, SNAP officials and others are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

SNAP was ordered to produce emails and text messages. Attorneys have said they're looking for evidence to support their belief that Jiang was the target of a conspiracy.

Network director David Clohessy said his group cannot comply with the judge's order.