Sexual Assault Reported Near MU Campus
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a sexual assault near MU's campus Friday afternoon.
According to the news release, CPD officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. The female victim, 20, reported a sexual assault that occured at 1:35 a.m. Friday morning. She was walking alone near College Avenue and Anthony Street when she was assaulted by an unknown white male.
The report said there is little information and the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477.
