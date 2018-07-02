Shakespeare's state-wide business highlighted in "Buy Missouri" campaign
COLUMBIA – Lt. Gov. Michael Parson visited five Missouri businesses Wednesday to launch the “Buy Missouri” campaign, which recognizes and promotes products made by Missouri companies and manufacturers.
Shakespeare’s Pizza in South Columbia was Parson's final stop.
“Shakespeare’s is a perfect business that we want to take a look at,” Parson said. “They’re shipping all over our retail markets across the state of Missouri. But do people really know when they go to the grocery store, that product in that shelf is from Missouri?”
Kurt Mirtsching, who manages Shakespeare’s Peachtree Drive location, said he is honored to be recognized by Parsons.
“He chose this location out of our three because this is where we make the frozen pizzas that we sell all over the state,” Mirtsching said.
His location distributes pizzas to more than 90 grocery stores throughout the city. It also supplies pizzas for fundraisers for school districts.
Parson also traveled Boonville, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, and St. Charles during Wednesday’s tour.
“The concept of Buy Missouri is we want people out there, when they go to the grocery store, a hardware store or wherever they go to do business, they take look at a Missouri product and they’re aware a Missouri product is in there,” Parson said.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in