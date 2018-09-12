Shaping Up Missouri Students

The students form teams and compete in a variety of challenges to increase their physical activity. The program is designed to make physical activity fun and encourage children to eat healthy. Principal Teresa Vandover believes it's important to start healthy eating at a young age.

"We're teaching them that it's fun to be active, it's important to be active," Vandover said. "And again we're building the motor skills in with the arts integration to help our kids be better learners."

More than 20,000 students are expected to participate in the program. The program will last until November 20.