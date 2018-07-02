SHARE: 31-year-old Fulton man with mental disability missing

FULTON - Fulton police are asking for help locating 31-year-old Carl Lee DeBrodie.

DeBrodie was reported missing from his home at 298 Claymine Drive in Fulton Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. Police said he has a mental disability and has very limited ability to communicate verbally.

DeBrodie was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white polo-style shirt, leather jacket and white New Balance sneakers.

If you see DeBrodie, please contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or call 911 immediately.