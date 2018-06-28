Share the Harvest Program Begins

The Share the Harvest program gives hunters a chance to turn in any unused deer to meat processors free of charge. After the processor prepares the meat, the food bank picks it up and gives it to needy families.

The food bank always looks forward to getting more proteins.

"We're grateful for every package of meat that comes in that allows us to feed one more person," said Jessica Spanglehour of the Central Missouri Food Bank. "Of course, we'd love to have more meat, but if we don't get that then we'll feed what we have with what we have available."

Last year the Central Missouri Food Bank received between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds of meat. People can start picking up deer meat from local pantries next week.