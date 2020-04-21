Sharpton: Justice department should monitor Ferguson police

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Civil rights activist Al Sharpton is calling on the Department of Justice to monitor how police are responding to protesters in Ferguson, Missouri.

The fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white Ferguson police officer on Saturday has sparked protests in the St. Louis suburb. Some have turned violent.

On Wednesday night, police in riot gear again used tear gas to disperse protesters after some threw explosive devices and rocks at officers.

Members of Sharpton's National Action Network and local civil rights leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday with Ferguson police to discuss the police response.

Sharpton says he spoke with St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar by phone to express his outrage at how the police responded to the protests.