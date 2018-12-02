Sharpton to return to Ferguson before election

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - The Rev. Al Sharpton says he plans to return to Ferguson to continue to pressure St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch to file criminal charges in Michael Brown's police shooting death.

Sharpton's National Action Network announced his planned visit Saturday at a New York rally.

Sharpton delivered the eulogy at Brown's funeral and later joined Brown's family at news conferences in Ferguson, Atlanta and Washington.

Details of Sharpton's four-day visit have not yet been announced. He's expected to arrive on Oct. 31 and remain through Nov. 3, one day before the general election.

A grand jury review of whether Ferguson officer Darren Wilson used excessive force in shooting Brown to death is expected to be complete by mid-November.