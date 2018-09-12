Shaving For a Good Cause

At Head Lines hair salon, a short hairstyle isn't uncommon. This is very untypical of what Head Lines produces on a daily basis. But a few, like salon owner Brad Lee, won't need hair products for a while.

"It's all in good cause cutting hair off for children's cancer research and I can't think of a better way to do it."

The money they raise is all for St. Baldrick's Foundation, a group that since 1999, works to fund research for childhood cancer. Organizer Courtney Hall is excited about the buzz this brings to mid-Missouri.

"Whether it be a small child who is going through chemo or someone who has survived it. It is going to touch them knowing that people are out there trying to help, raising money, and doing this in honor of them."

But the good cause won't calm all nerves, Jeff says he hasn't had a shaved head since he was in elementary school. He raised around 1400 dollars to shave his head. And Lee, with two healthy kids of his own says for a good cause, a bald head is good style.

"I think it touches every family's life in some way, shape or form. Whether it is an elderly person or in our industry in the hair salon we have clients who go through this."

Now they asked Hall, Miss Cole County, to shave her hair, but she says she will keep her hair.

The Mid-Mo Shave was swept up at 2, but you can still help donate. For more info on helping the St. Baldrick's Foundation, visit our website at komu.com.