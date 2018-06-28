Shaving Heads for Childhood Cancer

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri professor allowed her students to shave her head Wednesday afternoon as a way to kick off the Conquer Kids' cancer fundraising event. The St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting an event on April 14th at Bleu Restaurant.

Kristina Aldridge, Assistant Professor of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences, said although she'd been nervous for more than a month about the attention her shaved head would bring, she began to view the new hairdo as a way to intrigue other faculty into asking about the Conquer Kids' cancer fundraising event. "I thought, as a woman who is relatively young, shaving your head is often a spectacle and in a professional environment people are going to ask," Alrdidge said. "So if they're going to ask I'm going to give them something to do with that curiosity."

Students donated money to support Aldridge's cause and even bought raffle tickets for a chance to get the first few swipes across her scalp. The rest of the shaving was done by a professional.

St. Baldrick's Foundation raises money specifically for childhood cancer research. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is supporting the foundation, along with MU Children's Hospital, by encouraging medical students, staff members, and faculty members to sign up to have their heads shaved.

The goal of Conquer Kids' cancer event is to raise $50,000. As of Wednesday, the event had raised $11,000.