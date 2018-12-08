Shed fire near Rocheport reignites in flames

BOONE COUNTY - A fire that started early Friday morning that destroyed a shed and two vehicles near Rocheport reignited later in the morning.

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a call around 2 a.m. on Friday that said a storage shed along Route O was on fire. Assistant Chief Doug Westhoff said no one was inside the shed at the time of the fire.

The owners of the shed said they were glad no one was near the shed, but they lost an accumulation of expensive items in the fire. The flames destoryed two trucks they had stored in the shed.

The owners said their neighbors called them when they noticed the flames, and the fire burned quickly.

Westhoff said the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation.

The shed caught fire a second time around 9:30 a.m. Friday, and the fire protection district responded again to cool down the hot spots.