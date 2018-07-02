Shell casings found at two separate shots fired scenes overnight

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said they found several shell casings in two separate Columbia intersections late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired report at 10:23 p.m. near Sylvan Drive and Whitegate Drive Thursday night, and at 2:02 a.m. near Fairview Avenue and Eighth Street Friday morning. Officers did not locate any victims or witnesses in either instance.

There is currently no suspect information. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information about the two separate shots fired incidents should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.