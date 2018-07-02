Shelter at Missouri Southern to Close Tuesday

JOPLIN (AP) - The American Red Cross shelter set up at Missouri Southern State University after the May 22 tornado in Joplin will close on Tuesday, leaving some people wondering where they will live.



Signs went up Friday saying the shelter will close. Sixty-seven people were using the shelter on Friday.



Red Cross spokesman Steve Woods says the agency will open a smaller shelter, but a site has not yet been chosen. He says the college did not pressure the agency to close the shelter.



One of those wondering what comes next is Bill Mooney, who has been living in the shelter with his family since the tornado.



He told The Joplin Globe that various agencies have offered help, but local housing is limited and assistance is slow.