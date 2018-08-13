Shelter in Kansas City won't house gay couples

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 17 2014 Nov 17, 2014 Monday, November 17, 2014 8:34:00 AM CST November 17, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The City Union Mission in Kansas City said it will not allow legally married same-sex couples who are homeless to stay at the shelter.

Executive director Dan Doty said shelter officials believe that the Bible prohibits same-sex marriage. He said married same-sex couples will be referred to other shelters.

The Kansas City Star reported the mission is a private nonprofit that receives no governmental funding, meaning it is not bound by anti-discrimination rules. Officials at the Topeka Rescue Mission said they haven't decided if the couples will be allowed to stay.

Other Kansas City-area shelters said same-sex married couples already are welcome to stay. That includes Salvation Army shelters in Kansas and Missouri, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph shelters and the Lawrence Community Shelter.

