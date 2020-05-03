Shelter in Springfield Helps Addicted Homeless

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- A new shelter in Springfield is providing a place to stay for homeless people who are using drugs or alcohol, unlike other shelters that require people to be sober and drug-free.

The program, called Housing First, has put eight people in apartments, with hopes to house at least 30 more. It's run by a nonprofit called The Kitchen.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that providing rooms for homeless people with addiction problems is called "wet housing."

Housing First programs typically provide housing in apartments rented from private landlords, with support teams on call.

Randy McCoy, the grants coordinator for The Kitchen, says housing advocates have a list of 230 people in the Springfield area who are chronically homeless. The eight people currently in the program are from the list.