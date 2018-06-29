Shelter Operates Different Hours During Transition

JEFFERSON CITY - While the transition into a new animal shelter takes place, both the old and current shelter on East Miller Street will be closed to the public. No adoptions will be allowed during this time. The closure is to allow for the movement of all facility equipment.

The new Jefferson City Animal Shelter will open back up on Friday, June 8th and 9th from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The shelter will resume normal business hours of 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11th.

Any questions may be directed to Captain Bob Cynova at 573-634-6400.