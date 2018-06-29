Shelter Seeks Home for 37-Pound Cat

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Louis-area animal shelter is housing a really fat cat that needs a new home.

Biscuit weighs in at a whopping 37 pounds - a normal adult cat weighs 10 to 15 pounds. He is morbidly obese and that is a concern for officials at the St. Charles Animal Control shelter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shelter has put Biscuit on a diet.

Little is known about the cat. He is neutered and is believed to be about 4. He has had two previous owners - the first liked to feed Biscuit treats.

Officials at the shelter say Biscuit is sweet-natured, but any prospective owner will need to keep him on a strict diet.