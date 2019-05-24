Shelters open in Jefferson City after tornado

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Red Cross has opened several shelters following Wednesday's damaging tornado.

The shelters are at the following locations:

Thomas Jefferson Middle School at at 1201 Fairground Roads

Upper Elementary School FEMA tornado safe room, 407 E. 15th St, Eldon MO

Eldon Community Center, 309 E 2nd Street, Eldon MO

If you plan to stay at the shelter, the Red Cross suggests to bring clothing, medications, and any other essentials for the next couple of days.

If you are trying to determine someone's safety, you can search for people who marked themselves as "safe" here.