Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and one is in critical condition after they were shot transporting detainees to a county courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, Friday.

They deputies were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where Deputy Patrick Rohrer died of his injuries

A lone suspect was also hurt, according to police.

Sources tell 41 Action News the suspected shooter is Antoine Fielder. Booking info shows that Fielder has a jury trial for robbery charges coming up on July 30. He’s also been charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action in a December 2017 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fielder has also been charged with two counts of tampering with a witness. Prosecutors alleged that threats to witnesses contributed to two hung juries in a 2015 murder case.

Authorities have not confirmed Fielder as the suspect.

Details of what led to the shootings are not been released.

Rohrer's family has asked the media to respect their privacy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, which is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).