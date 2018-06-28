Sheriff: $31,000 stolen from Missouri church

IMPERIAL (AP) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of nearly 900 gift cards worth about $31,000 from an area church.

Capt. Ron Arnhart says the cards were stolen from St. John Catholic Church in Imperial last week. He says there is no sign of forced entry into the church but a cabinet that contained the 888 cards was pried open. He says $200 in cash from the church's donation box was also taken.

The church sells the cards to pay for building utilities and other costs. Arnhart says police hope information from the gift cards can help track down whoever stole them.

No arrests have been reported.