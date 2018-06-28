Sheriff: 50 shots fired in altercation outside strip club

NIXA (AP) — Dozens of shots were fired in an altercation outside a southwest Missouri strip club in what Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said he thinks was a drug deal gone bad.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the firefight broke out at 3:30 a.m. Friday outside the Illusions Gentleman's Club in Nixa. Deputies believe 10 to 15 men were involved in the altercation.

Cole said about 50 shots were fired outside the building, with 9 mm and .45-caliber shells found at the scene. He said it's unclear if anyone was wounded.

A person involved in the fight was believed to have left the scene in a black and white former police vehicle with a mounted spotlight.

Witnesses told deputies the same person entered the club carrying a handgun and left without engaging anyone.