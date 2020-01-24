Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure

BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this month.

The county will take over jurisdiction in Belle starting on February 1.

Belle's Board of Alderman voted to disband their police force in favor of subcontracting the sheriff's office. Belle is the only city in the county to do so.

The two of the three officers that made up Belle's police force will work for the county while the marshall will finish the last two years of his term and work alongside the deputies.

Chris Heitman is the Maries County sheriff and told residents not to worry.

"I believe we will have a very good working relationship with the marshall and we will work together to make this community safe," Heitman said.