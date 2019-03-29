Sheriff: Body recovered from Missouri River showed no signs of foul play

SALINE COUNTY - An autopsy has been performed on the body that was found in the Missouri River on Sunday.

Authorities say it was the body of a white male, approximately 30-40 years old. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition but showed no obvious signs of foul play.

The Saline County Sheriff's Department said it is still working on identifying the body.

The body was found in the Missouri River north of Malta Bend on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the Missouri State Water Patrol recovered the body of the male subject with assistance from the Malta Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.