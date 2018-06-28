Sheriff: Cellphone trafficking ring behind bulk purchases

MACON (AP) — A north-central Missouri sheriff's office says prepaid, disposable cellphones that were purchased in bulk aren't thought to be connected to "violent criminal activity."

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that it is believed that a cellphone trafficking ring bought the phones. The post says this type of trafficking business usually results in civil action between the trafficker and the cellphone carrier.

The sheriff's office also says in these situations, cell phones are typically purchased in a region for a low price and shipped to another region to be sold for a larger profit. The post says it is "not believed there is any direct connection to violent criminal activity."