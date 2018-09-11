Sheriff: Girl shot while in vehicle on Missouri freeway

By: The Associated Press

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Missouri are investigating whether a stray bullet that wounded an 11-year-old girl, who was shot in the neck while traveling with her family on Interstate 55, was accidental.

Pemiscot County investigators told KFVS-TV that the girl from Kirksville was treated at a hospital after the shooting Saturday evening and was released Sunday morning.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said the vacationing family was southbound when the driver's side window suddenly blew out.

Greenwell said deputies have been contacted by a person who was shooting his pistol about the time the girl was shot, perhaps making the bullet a stray one and the shooting accidental.

The family resumed its trip after the girl was released from the hospital.

There was no immediate word about any arrests.