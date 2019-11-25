Sheriff: inmate charged with assault after attacking deputies

LAKE OZARK - An inmate has been charged after he assaulted deputies at the Camden County jail, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The inmate, identified as 22-year-old Kurtis Campbell, had been urinating and trying to flood a holding cell, deputies said. When they took him to a hospital "for a fit for confinement, they said he became combative and kicked a deputy in the groin. Once they arrived at the Camden County Jail, Campbell tried to kick more deputies.

Deputies said Campbell was later put in a secure holding cell and on a 24-hour hold.

Campbell was charged with third-degree felony assault on a special victim and fourth-degree assault, and booked on a $5,000 bond. He was later released on bond, according to the release.