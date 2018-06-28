Sheriff: Man runs from law enforcement, taken into custody

SALINE County - The Saline County Sheriff's Department says one man is in custody after trying to flee from officers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, Matthew Stephen Harris tried to run away on foot after authorities stopped his car near eastbound I-70.

The Saline County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Marshall Police Department searched for Harris. Law enforcement eventually arrested him without incident.

The press release did not say why the car way stopped.