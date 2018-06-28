Sheriff: Man who walked naked near playground spat, urinated on deputies

LAKE OZARK - Deputies arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly walked around public areas with no clothes on.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a naked man walking around a pool area and playground at Southwood Shores in Lake Ozark on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found the man in a rental unit on the property. They said he tried to punch one of the deputies and charged at another. Deputies tased the man in response and put him in a chair. The subject then allegedly spit and urinated on the deputies.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Lake Regional Hospital due to his "impaired condition." Deputies then took him to the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

The man's name is being withheld pending formal charges.