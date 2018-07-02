Sheriff: Marshfield Man Did Not Shoot at Officers

MARSHFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff says a man who was shot by police officers was threatening his wife with a gun but did not shoot at the officers.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole is investigating the shooting Sunday in Marshfield.

He says the man, whose name was not released, was holding his wife at gunpoint and threatening to kill her when officers arrived at his home. Cole says the man pointed his weapon at the officers but did not shoot at them.

The two officers shot the man several times. Cole said the man is in stable condition in Springfield but will have a long recovery.

Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen told the Springfield News-Leader Monday that the man fired at the officers, based on the suspect's wife's statements.