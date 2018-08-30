Sheriff: Missouri man gave alcohol, drugs to teens

By: The Associated Press

BENTON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say he provided alcohol and marijuana to minors.

The Southeast Missourian reports the 40-year-old Benton man was arrested Tuesday. He faces two felony counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor. He faces misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and supplying liquor to a minor.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department says it began the investigation on Oct. 6. Authorities say the man confessed to giving the drugs to a 15-year-old and 16-year-old.