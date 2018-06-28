Sheriff: No charges planned in eastern Missouri girl's death

GRAY SUMMIT (AP) — The sheriff of eastern Missouri's Franklin County says no charges are expected in the weekend death of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in the family's above-ground swimming pool.

Authorities say Alysa Hedrick was found unresponsive Sunday evening in the pool after wandering away from the front yard where she had been playing with a sibling.

Investigators say her father attempted to revive her until emergency responders arrived, but she later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Gary Toelke says there's no fence surrounding the pool, which has steps leading to the top of it but no gate.