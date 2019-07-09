Sheriff reports several leads in armed robbery at Maries County restaurant

MARIES COUNTY - An armed robbery happened at the Vichy Wye restaurant in Maries County on July 7.

Two men armed with a handgun entered the restaurant to took an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the suspects fired a round, and a victim was struck in the leg by a bullet fragment.

The sheriff’s office said it has several leads and the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kilmer at 573-422-3381.