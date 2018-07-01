Sheriff's department addresses increase in gun-related crimes

3 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 14 2015 Apr 14, 2015 Tuesday, April 14, 2015 7:15:00 PM CDT April 14, 2015 in News
By: Melody Myers, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's department says it has seen an increase in shots fired and other gun-related violence throughout the county in the past few years. Between March 2014 and 2015, Columbia had 275 shots fired cases.

Tom O'Sullivan, detective for the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said the increase could be due to the rapid increase in businesses and housing developments.

"When your population increases, so does your level of criminal activity. But I would say we've seen more gun-related violence in the last few years then we've had in years past," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan said many of the crimes are not committed by responsible gun owners, but rather felons who have gained illegal possession of the gun.

"Many times these firearms, pistols, that are used in criminal activity have been obtained illegally either by having been stolen or acquired through means other than lawful ones," O'Sullivan said.

He said a recent change involving gun possession has worried law enforcement.

"Specifically the passage of Amendment Five," he said.

The constitutional amendment, passed in November, states: "That the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms, ammunition, and accessories typical to the normal function of such arms, in defense of his home, person, family and property, or when lawfully summoned in aid of the civil power, shall not be questioned. The rights guaranteed by this section shall be unalienable."

O'Sullivan said, "Hopefully that law can be tweaked a bit to where dangerous criminals aren't legally allowed to carry firearms."

Although the amendment has caused concern for law enforcement, Jim Hill, a firearms instructor at Target Masters, said people must realize what federal law says about felons possessing guns.

"Without getting into a debate with those individuals, if they look at federal law, federal law says no. So whatever they read into Amendment Five is not going to let a felon get a gun at all. I don't think there was any verbiage in there that ever said they could," Hill said.

O'Sullivan said the department is vigilant in addressing issues of gun-related crimes throughout the county.

"We're always looking to make proactive traffic stops. Many times on traffic stops, you find people who have warrants, find guns, you find drugs, you find stolen property. So that's our primary approach, just to get up in the business of this known criminal element that we have here in Boone County," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan said he doesn't think the problem occurred overnight and that it won't be solved overnight.

"I know there's plenty of blame to go around and it's going to take a lot of people working on a solution," he said. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:30:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 82°
11am 85°
12pm 87°
1pm 89°