Sheriff's Department Cracks Down on Speeding

The Boone County Sheriff's Department stepped up its patrol with a new traffic unit.

Boone County Sheriff Mark Winchester watched for speeders on Scott Boulevard, a road some consider one of the most dangerous in Columbia. He hopes to make the road a little safer.

"We are going to focus on a high volume traffic enforcement in addition to we are going to also answer to calls in county areas in particular," explained Winchester.

He worked the unit's first shift on Scott Boulevard, just down the street from where 7 year old Patrick Knedler was hit by a car and died on September 10. The west side of Scott is in the county jurisdiction, and the east is in the city jurisdiction. But both the sheriff department and police department said that doesn't matter. Their main concern is speeders.

" Speeding is just one of the goals of the unit. It also hopes to crack down more on DUI's and other traffic violations, " said Winchester. "What's unique about this unit is our primary focus is traffic and traffic related calls for service."

Mark Brown lives near Scott Boulevard. "It's probably needed. I think Columbia needs to look at streets like this and slow people down," he said. "Columbia to me in general has kind of a speeding traffic problem as it is and you get a street this busy with that much traffic, it probably needs to be slowed down I would think."

The Boone County Sheriff's Office received a grant from the state to fund the new unit. They hope this is just the first step in making the unit even larger.