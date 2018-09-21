Sheriff's department: Deputy lied about attack report

By: The Associated Press

WARRENTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri deputy is on unpaid leave after allegedly making up a story about being the target of an ambush-style shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Warren County deputy originally claimed that that his patrol vehicle came under fire Saturday night in a state forest.

He claimed the shooter got away.

An internal investigation found that the deputy fabricated the report.

The department said Sunday that the deputy is an Army combat veteran who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

The department and the deputy's family are coordinating a mental health treatment plan.