Sheriff's Department Seeking Suspect in Gold Coin Theft

BOONE COUNTY - A suspect in two thefts of gold coins at an antique mall is still on the loose, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

A news release said the suspect stole coins on two occasions at the Veranda Antique Mall, located on I-70 Drive Southeast. The department said the suspect, described as a male "possibly" in his seventies, used his cane to knock the security camera away from the view of the case he picked the lock from. Another camera in the store caught the theft on camera, however, according to the news release.