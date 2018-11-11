Sheriff's Department to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Friday it is conducting a drunk driving checkpoint in the county this weekend. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said deputies will not tell the public where the checkpoint will be ahead of time, but they generally set up in more heavily populated areas.

"You obviously want to set up a checkpoint in areas where there are cars. It doesn't do any good to set up a checkpoint way down by the river, where maybe three or four cars will pass by an entire evening," O'Sullivan said. "We want to be visible, we want the community to be aware that we're out enforcing DWI laws."

The Boone County Sheriff's Department does DWI checkpoints frequently throughout the year.

"I can't tell you that we do them any one particualr weekend because its more priority than any other weekend, but we do a number of them throughout the year, checkpoints, we do saturation patrols," said O"Sullivan. "We have a very proactive enforcement unit that allocates time, manpower and resources to taking drunk drivers off the road."

O'Sullivan said in other DWI checkpoints, deputies stopped people on the interstate. Last March, deputies stopped drivers near I-70 at the corner of Clark Lane and St. Charles Road in Columbia.