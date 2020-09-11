Sheriff's Dept. Conducts Safety Checkpoint

8 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Saturday, August 18 2012 Aug 18, 2012 Saturday, August 18, 2012 8:32:00 AM CDT August 18, 2012 in News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Prathersville Road at Tower Drive Aug. 13. 

The department's goal is to increase safety on Boone County roads by identifying and citing drivers who are unlicensed, suspended, revoked and/or uninsured. Officers working the checkpoint also looked for child restraint violations, safety belt violations and any other visible safety violations. 

The following actions were taken: seven suspended or revoked license citations, four unlicensed citations, 22 uninsured citations, one safety belt violation, three child restraint violations, three warrant arrests and one non hazardous moving violation. 

During this checkpoint, deputies also conducted a hazardous moving violation detail on Interstate 70. The following actions were taken: 14 speeding citations, two uninsured citations, one unlicensed citation, one safety belt violation and one non hazardous moving violation. 

Officers checked 574 vehicles during the safety checkpoint and stopped 24 vehicles on Interstate 70.  

More News

Grid
List

Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:49:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
COLUMBIA, MO - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game, Chiefs win
PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game, Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs were back in action Thursday night with their first game of the season. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
COLUMBIA -- A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of how a 62-year-old ball python... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital is teaming up with the Columbia Vet Center to provide on-site... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
COLUMBIA- The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season Thursday night against the Houston Texans, but they will have... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:14:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs open the National Football League season Thursday night as reigning Super Bowl Champions. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in Sports

Worth The Wait: Long-time Chiefs fan reflects on the Chiefs new 'feeling'
Worth The Wait: Long-time Chiefs fan reflects on the Chiefs new 'feeling'
COLUMBIA - Most people carefully and selectively decide what sporting events they're willing to spend money on. For one... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

CPD investigate death near east Columbia
CPD investigate death near east Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Medical worker in southwest Missouri dies of COVID-19
Medical worker in southwest Missouri dies of COVID-19
O'FALLON (AP) — A 40-year-old medical worker at a southwest Missouri clinic has died from COVID-19. Marie Brumbaugh, a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 12:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season
Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season
BOONVILLE — With the uncertainty of the 2020 NFL season, Chiefs season-ticket holders won't be guaranteed tickets to every home... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 11:50:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am 66°
5am 67°
6am 67°
7am 67°