Sheriff's Dept. Conducts Safety Checkpoint

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Prathersville Road at Tower Drive Aug. 13.

The department's goal is to increase safety on Boone County roads by identifying and citing drivers who are unlicensed, suspended, revoked and/or uninsured. Officers working the checkpoint also looked for child restraint violations, safety belt violations and any other visible safety violations.

The following actions were taken: seven suspended or revoked license citations, four unlicensed citations, 22 uninsured citations, one safety belt violation, three child restraint violations, three warrant arrests and one non hazardous moving violation.

During this checkpoint, deputies also conducted a hazardous moving violation detail on Interstate 70. The following actions were taken: 14 speeding citations, two uninsured citations, one unlicensed citation, one safety belt violation and one non hazardous moving violation.

Officers checked 574 vehicles during the safety checkpoint and stopped 24 vehicles on Interstate 70.