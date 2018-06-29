Sheriff's deputies: Columbia man uses app to send child porn to Oklahoma man

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man Thursday who they said is connected to a child pornography investigation led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, it received a report from OBI that found a subject in Oklahoma had been talking with 39-year-old James Roberts on a message app called Kik. Authorities said Roberts was sending the Oklahoma subject obscene images of child pornography on the app.

Roberts was arrested for first degree promoting child pornography. He is being held in the Boone County jail on a bond that has yet to be set.

[Editor's Note: James Roberts' age has been updated from 40 to 39.]