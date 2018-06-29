Sheriff's Deputies Respond Overnight to Home Invasion and Shots Fired

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of a home invasion and shots fired incident.

Officials say they responded to the 4400 block of Santa Barbara drive and learned that the suspect allegedly entered a residence by force and fired one shot while inside.

The residence was occupied but the victim said he did not see the suspect so he was unable to provide a description.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.