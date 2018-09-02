Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Home Invasion Suspects

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's department is still searching for two males involved in a home invasion robbery last night.

According to officials, the men were dressed in winter apparel with their faces covered as they forced entry into a home on Knox Drive in Columbia.

Once inside, they waved a handgun and demanded money. Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and were later seen leaving in a black passenger car.

Please call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS if you have any information.