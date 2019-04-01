Sheriff's office employees fired after mocking people with Down Syndrome
CALIFORNIA - Two people were fired from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office over the weekend in response to "derogatory" Facebook posts.
Viewers sent KOMU 8 News screenshots of the posts, which have since been deleted, in which the employees appear to mock people with Down Syndrome.
In a press release, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Dillon Davenport, who worked at the jail, and Lt. Kevin Morse were terminated. Wheatley said he "found the items posted to be offensive and showing very poor judgement." He added a statement that "we as law enforcement, need to hold ourselves to a higher standard than the general public and realize that everything we do has an effect on the citizens we serve."
