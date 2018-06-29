Sheriff's Office issues advisory for missing 94-year-old

JEFFERSON CITY - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered silver alert for a missing 94-year-old Milan man, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Monday after John Ben Lee went missing from 502 SE State Street in Milan at 8:30 a.m.

Lee is described as a white male, 6' 1", 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said Lee walks with a cane and has diabetes. Authorities also reported missing a blue 1994 Lincoln Town Car with Missouri license plates JBLEE. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Highway 5 en route to Sedalia.

Lee's daughter told authorities he sometimes gets disoriented and confused. She said he might be enroute to Colorado from Sedalia.

Lee was last seen at Stahl's Factory in Warrensburg at 1:30 p.m. on May 11.

According to a police report, Lee asked for directions to Milan, Mo. and was told to take US Route 50 to Sedalia to US Route 65.

Lee was wearing a hat, possibly cowboy style, and a leather work glove on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Lee or the missing vehicle is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (660) 265-3313.

UPDATE: Police found Lee in Saline County at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Lee was in no danger.

[This post has been updated to reflect the most recent information available.]