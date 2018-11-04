Sheriff's office requesting charges against suspect in multi-county car chase

Billy James Place, 27, led Maries County deputies on a chase through four counties, according to the sheriff's office.

MARIES COUNTY — The Maries County Sheriff's office has requested that charges be filed against a Cherryville man following a multi-county high speed chase Tuesday night.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, deputies want to bring multiple charges against 27-year-old Billy James Place including felony resisting arrest and felony driving without a license.

Deputies said that Place led them on a high-speed pursuit beginning in Maries County and continuing into Osage and Miller Counties before coming to an end in Cole County.

According to the sheriff's office, after crashing his car in Meta, Missouri, Place fled into a carport and was able to escape. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple items that were likely stolen including a shotgun. Deputies said the car Place was driving was stolen from Washington state.

Place could potentially face additional charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle from Osage and Cole counties.

Deputies said that the chase is not Place's first run-in with the law. His list of felony convictions includes involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon during a hate crime and burglary.

The Sheriff's office believes Place is currently in Crawford or Washington County.

Deputies consider him to be armed and dangerous. Should you see him, call 911.