Sheriff says suspect in Sedalia kidnapping a sex offender

SEDALIA - James B. Horn Jr., the suspect of kidnapping and holding his girlfriend in a wooden box for four months, is a registered sex offender.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol sex offender registry, Horn Jr. was convicted of a sex crime when he was 24 years old.

The crime took place in Memphis, Tennessee in 1992.

The victim was a 22-year-old female.

Memphis Police would not confirm the details on what the crime involved.

Sedalia Police were searching for Horn Jr. Friday after a female victim escaped her residence where she was held captive in a wooden box since January. Horn Jr. is suspected to be the boyfriend of the victim.